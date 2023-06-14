Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Holdings Raised by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.15% of Cogent Communications worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 292.06 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 1,700.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 7,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $440,888.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,948,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,001,885.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 7,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $440,888.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,948,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,001,885.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,629 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,777 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.