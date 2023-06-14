CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) is one of 352 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CNBX Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNBX Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors 497 1610 4454 55 2.61

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 79.13%. Given CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CNBX Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -3.86 CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors $125.18 million -$14.61 million 70.22

CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CNBX Pharmaceuticals. CNBX Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors -431.05% -56.65% -15.57%

Summary

CNBX Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

