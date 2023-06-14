CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) is one of 352 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CNBX Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
98.2% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CNBX Pharmaceuticals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors
|497
|1610
|4454
|55
|2.61
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CNBX Pharmaceuticals
|N/A
|N/A
|-3.86
|CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors
|$125.18 million
|-$14.61 million
|70.22
CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CNBX Pharmaceuticals. CNBX Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CNBX Pharmaceuticals
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors
|-431.05%
|-56.65%
|-15.57%
Summary
CNBX Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.