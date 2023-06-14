Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance
GLQ stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $9.93.
Insider Activity at Clough Global Equity Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period.
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.