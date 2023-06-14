Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 355,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,875.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 355,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,875.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $44,970.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 375,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,259.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,135 shares of company stock worth $179,270.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

