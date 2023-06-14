CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.90. CKX Lands shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands.

CKX Lands Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CKX Lands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) by 251.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of CKX Lands worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered at Lake Charles, LA.

See Also

