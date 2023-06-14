CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CK Infrastructure Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS CKISY traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 586. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. CK Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

CK Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.1159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%.

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.