Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $486.43

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $486.43 and last traded at $485.85, with a volume of 44877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $483.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.15.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after acquiring an additional 237,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Cintas by 21.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

