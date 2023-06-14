Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Alkeon Capital Management LLC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cintas worth $35,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.3 %

Cintas stock opened at $483.27 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $486.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.15.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

