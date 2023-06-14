CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. 7,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,250. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Get Rating ) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

