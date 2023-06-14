Christie Group (LON:CTG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Christie Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CTG traded up GBX 1.23 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 131.23 ($1.64). The stock had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.54 and a beta of 0.76. Christie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.90 ($1.94).
Christie Group Company Profile
