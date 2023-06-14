Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.23

Shares of Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 5675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 15.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

