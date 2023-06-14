Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW) Short Interest Update

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

CHEAW traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,858. Chenghe Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

