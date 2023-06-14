Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Update

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the May 15th total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Chanson International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHSN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 82,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,664. Chanson International has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chanson International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of Chanson International at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

