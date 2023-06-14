Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.50

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Challenger’s previous interim dividend of $1.36.

Challenger Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.