Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Up 8.3%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) was up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 33,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 73,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

