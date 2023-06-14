Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Down 99.7% in May

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the May 15th total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

Shares of Chain Bridge I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,211. Chain Bridge I has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Institutional Trading of Chain Bridge I

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the first quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

