CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$32,930.84 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$32,930.84.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

TSE CEU traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,427. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.69. The company has a market cap of C$619.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CES Energy Solutions

Several brokerages have commented on CEU. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.40 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.47.

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

