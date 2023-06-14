CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$32,930.84 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$32,930.84.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
TSE CEU traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,427. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.69. The company has a market cap of C$619.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Recommended Stories
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.