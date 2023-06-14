Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,155 ($14.45) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.51) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.13) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Price Performance

LON:CWR traded up GBX 25.18 ($0.32) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 330.98 ($4.14). 1,077,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,438. The company has a current ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 329.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 374.16. The firm has a market cap of £637.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,379.09 and a beta of 1.43. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of GBX 276.84 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 732.80 ($9.17).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Ceres Power

In other Ceres Power news, insider Eric Lakin acquired 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £19,984.01 ($25,005.02). 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.