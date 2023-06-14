CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,409,000 after acquiring an additional 639,223 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,567,000 after acquiring an additional 318,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

