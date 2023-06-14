Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. 3,371,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,937,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Cenntro Electric Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Institutional Trading of Cenntro Electric Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter worth $386,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

