Catherine M. Szyman Sells 5,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.1 %

EW stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.40. 2,541,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.