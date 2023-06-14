Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.81, but opened at $40.49. Catalent shares last traded at $43.18, with a volume of 3,331,590 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair cut shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.73.

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

