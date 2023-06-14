Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

