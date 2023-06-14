Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cartier Silver Trading Up 8.6 %

CRTIF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,251. Cartier Silver has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Cartier Silver Company Profile

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 58.75 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec; and holds a 100% interest in the Chorrillos project located in southern Bolivia.

