Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cartier Silver Trading Up 8.6 %
CRTIF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,251. Cartier Silver has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.
Cartier Silver Company Profile
