Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Carrier Global by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 162,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 700,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 110,645 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

