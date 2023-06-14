Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Short Interest Update

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CCSO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 3,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

