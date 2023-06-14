CannabisCoin (CANN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $381,749.61

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $381,749.61 and approximately $4.88 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,014.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00298344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00521691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00405288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003842 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

