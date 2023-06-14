Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,865. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.20.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
