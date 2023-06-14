Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,865. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

