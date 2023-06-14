Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of CANF stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,255.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.33%. Analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading

