California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Gap Down to $53.87

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.87, but opened at $52.49. California Water Service Group shares last traded at $52.82, with a volume of 32,505 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWT. StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

