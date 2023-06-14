CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 14,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CalciMedica in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

CalciMedica Trading Up 22.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

