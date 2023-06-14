Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) is Forest Hill Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank makes up about 5.2% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned 0.46% of Cadence Bank worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 70,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,847 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:CADE opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

About Cadence Bank

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

