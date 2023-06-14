Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Short Interest Update

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 384,902 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 308,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 118,388 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 76,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $467,000.

CLSM stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. 25,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,562. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $22.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

