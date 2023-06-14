BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Down 92.9% in May

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 93,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BYTE Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BYTS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,092. BYTE Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BYTE Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $977,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,466,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 12.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 1,393.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 686,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About BYTE Acquisition

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

