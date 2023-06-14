BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BSQUARE in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Price Performance

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. 18,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.29. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.