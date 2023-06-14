Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Up 38.6% in May

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

BPYPO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,046. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

