Brokers Set Expectations for Halliburton’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker forecasts that the oilfield services company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

