Brokerages Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Target Price at $7.03

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $6.52.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $162.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 27,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $83,355.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 707,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,849.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 27,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $83,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 707,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,849.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $252,502.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,285,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925,322.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,122 shares of company stock valued at $632,041 in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,045,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 25.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 848,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 4,235.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 759,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 741,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

