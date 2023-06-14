Brokerages Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Target Price at $29.25

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

Par Pacific Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.