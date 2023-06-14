Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $76.00

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.58%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

