Brokerages Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Price Target at $18.00

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,718 shares of company stock worth $102,969 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also

