Brokerages Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Target Price at $18.92

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 84.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $744.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

