Brilliant Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BRLIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brilliant Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BRLIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Brilliant Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BRLIW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Brilliant Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08.
