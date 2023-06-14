Bright Green (BGXX) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) is one of 56 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bright Green to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bright Green and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bright Green alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green Competitors 217 568 824 48 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 103.49%. Given Bright Green’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Green has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

8.5% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bright Green and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A -$27.66 million -4.59 Bright Green Competitors $286.29 million -$115.86 million -1.76

Bright Green’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Green and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -278.60% -158.02% Bright Green Competitors -10.47% -72.68% 21.90%

Summary

Bright Green competitors beat Bright Green on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Bright Green

(Get Rating)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.