BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Position Raised by Engaged Capital LLC

Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. BRC accounts for 13.8% of Engaged Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Engaged Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of BRC worth $81,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BRC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRCC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. 83,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. BRC Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.52.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $93.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

BRCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

