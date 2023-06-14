Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Up to $51.16

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.16, but opened at $53.60. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $52.91, with a volume of 2,453,467 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,017 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,768. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.