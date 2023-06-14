BORA (BORA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $127.50 Million

BORA (BORA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One BORA token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BORA has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. BORA has a total market capitalization of $127.50 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BORA Profile

BORA launched on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,750,000 tokens. The official website for BORA is borachain.io. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem.

BORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bora (BORA) is a blockchain-based platform and ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps) and gaming. Created by the Bora Ecosystem, it offers tools and services for game developers and players. The BORA token is its native utility token used for transaction fees, staking, voting, and governance within the platform. It facilitates value transfer and enables game developers to tokenize assets, implement play-to-earn mechanics, and create immersive gaming experiences. Bora aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology and fostering a fair and transparent gaming economy.”

