BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

EPRT opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

