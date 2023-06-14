Blur (BLUR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $26.36 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Blur token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $26.36 million and approximately $41.17 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blur has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 494,848,257.6103501 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.32118647 USD and is up 5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $36,427,914.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

