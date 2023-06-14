BlueArk Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,004.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00405288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00097906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019873 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033700 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars.

